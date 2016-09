Fotod ja videod: Egle Eller-Nabi tegi bikiinifitnessi olümpial ajalugu

Thank you everyone for so beautiful letters and wishes! I feel I won "jackpot" here though I didn't place high. I honestly feel so blessed to have this opportunity to step on Olympia stage. I represent country with only 1,3 smt. People. I guess with me one of the smallest country stepped on that huge stage yesterday. I am so thankful for this experience. I admit I was quite nervous this time while competing. I usually never get nervous. This time I did. Also this was something new to me. Nervous and proud on a same time I want to thank every one of you for being part of this journey. I always had so many good people wishing me good, supporting and guiding me. Thank you @mrolympiallc #mrolympia2016 #estonia #eesti #ekfl @sportlandeesti #underarmour2017 @noccoeesti @noccobcaa @victorybikini @mybody_ee @biancaneveofficial @hersajakiri @janeibrus @fitness.ee @audentes.fitness @arigatotallinn #beauty4u @vitaliberatasuomi #sunlesstan

A photo posted by Egle Eller-Nabi (@eglenabi_bikinipro) on Sep 17, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT