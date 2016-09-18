Video ja fotod: vaata, kes võimutsesid Egle Eller-Nabi ees bikiiniolümpial

They say a picture is with a thousand words... As cliché as that sounds I love this photo because it captures the true raw emotions of how I was feeling at this exact moment! I want to keep this post straight forward and to the point and give an ultimate thank you to the people I wouldn't haven't been able to accomplish this without! @jmmanion @d_amelio_manion @mrolympiallc @debii_king @bpi_sports @celestialbodiez @celestebonin @pjbraunfitness @tmariesuits @all_that_glitters_gems @anettedelarosa @ashleynevel @amazon - THANK YOU again to God, my family, sponsors, friends, supporters and so many more who have congratulated me! I love you all, and I am so happy to represent this sport in the most professional way possible as your new Ms. Bikini Olympia Champion! MUCH LOVE!!!

