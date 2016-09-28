Kolmapäev, 28. september 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Eestiga kohtuvas Gibraltari koondises annavad suurima panuse Flora kukutanud mehed

Madis Kalvet
Madis Kalvet, reporter
Gibraltari jalgpallikoondise peatreeneri Jeff Woodi esialgses nimekirjas oktoobris toimuvateks EM-valikmängudeks on 26 mängijat. Lõplikku nimekirja mahub 23 mängijat.

Gibraltari koondises on suurima esindatusega kohalik klubi Lincoln Red Imps, kes on tuttav ka siinsele jalgpallipublikule. Sel suvel kohtus Red Imps Meistrite liiga esimeses eelringis FC Floraga ning alistas kahe mängu kokkuvõttes eestlased 3:2.

Gibraltar alustas valiksarja 1:4 kaotusega Kreekale. 7. oktoobril kohtuvad Lilleküla staadionil Eesti – Gibraltar ning seejärel võõrustab Gibraltar kolm päeva hiljem Belgiat. Eesti vastaseks on 10. oktoobril kell 21:45 kodus Kreeka.

Gibraltari jalgpallikoondis:

Väravavahid

Kyle Goldwin – Gibraltar Utd FC 0/0

Deren Ibrahim – Dartford FC (ENG) 0/0

Jordan Perez – St Joseph's FC 16/0

Jamie Robba – Torquay Utd FC (ENG) 8/0

Kaitsjad

Erin Barnett – Gibraltar Utd FC 6/0

Ryan Casciaro – Lincoln Red Imps FC 18/0

Roy Chipolina – Lincoln Red Imps FC 19/1

Joseph Chipolina – Lincoln Red Imps FC 20/0

Jean-Carlos Garcia – Lincoln Red Imps FC 15/0

Jayce Olivero – Lions Gibraltar FC 3/0

Scott Wiseman – Scunthorpe Utd FC (ENG) 9/0

Poolkaitsjad

Anthony Bardon – Lincoln Red Imps FC 10/0

Jamie Bosio – Gibraltar Utd FC 7/0

Robert Guiling – Lynx FC 10/0

Jeremy Lopez – Lions Gibraltar FC 6/0

Anthony Hernandez – Gibraltar Utd FC 5/0

Aaron Payas – Manchester 62 FC 9/0

Ashley Rodriguez – Gibraltar Utd FC 0/0

Liam Walker – Europa FC 19/1

Ründajad

George Cabrera – Lincoln Red Imps FC 5/0

Kyle Casciaro – Lincoln Red Imps FC 18/1

Lee Casciaro – Lincoln Red Imps FC 11/1

Jamie Coombes – klubita 4/0

Robert Montovio – Gibraltar Utd FC 2/0

Adam Priestley – Alfreton Town FC (ENG) 11/0

Michael Yome – Canterbury City FC (ENG) 6/0

