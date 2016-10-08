Laupäev, 8. oktoober 2016 |In English |На русском |Saada vihje |Tule tööle |Reklaam

Inglismaa fännidel on kapten Rooneyst lõplikult kõrini

Inglismaa jalgpallikoondis alistas tänases MM-valikmängus kodustaadionil 2:0 Malta. Meeskonna kapten Wayne Rooney mängis keskväljal ja väga paljud Twitteri kasutajad arvavad, et rohkem ei peaks vanameister Inglismaa koondist esindama.

Siinkohal toome lugejateni väikese valiku Twitteri-säutsudest:

