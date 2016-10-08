Inglismaa fännidel on kapten Rooneyst lõplikult kõrini

8. oktoober 2016 21:58

Siinkohal toome lugejateni väikese valiku Twitteri-säutsudest:

Using this formation, @England stand a really good chance of winning a World Cup, regardless of managerial situation pic.twitter.com/wKApG2ykqo — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) October 8, 2016

What does Rooney bring to the team? Highest paid player in England and he's useless! #ENGMAL — James Ronnie (@jronnie92) October 8, 2016

How has Rooney managed another 90mins woeful His had his time, he himself should now take himself out the equation unless needed! #finished — Charlie Vanner (@Charl2807) October 8, 2016

Rooney doesn't even stand out against Malta. Definitely time to retire.#ENGMAL — Paul (@youngquincy33b) October 8, 2016