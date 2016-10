Chelsea purustas ManU, Mourinhole Premier League’i suurim kaotus

4-0 - This is Mourinho’s heaviest PL defeat. Only against Barcelona in 2010 did he lose by a greater margin in all comps (5-0). Blue. pic.twitter.com/wjuhuPjIFH

4 - This is only the 2nd time in a PL game that Mourinho has seen his side concede four or more goals (5-3 v Spurs in Jan 2015). Humbled.