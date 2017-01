Fotod ja video: bikinifitnessitäht Egle-Eller Nabi demonstreeris enda disainitud bikiine

Photoshoot at amazingly beautiful @cityspatallinn Thank you for letting me to have my 1st photoshoot for my new competition and beach bikinis with @victorybikini at your spa. #bikini #bikinifashion #competitonbikini #probikini #fitness #spa #relax #summeriscoming #ifbbbikinipro #makeupbykristitürk #makeupandtanningpopup #tanning

A photo posted by Egle Eller-Nabi (@eglenabi_bikinipro) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:25am PST