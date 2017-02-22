Vihane Venemaa suusaäss kavatseb FISi presidendi Lahti MMil paika panna

Eile teatas Rahvusvaheline Spordiarbitraaž, et nad jätavad jõusse Rahvusvahelise Suusaliidu otsuse, millega nad ei luba Lahti MMil starti Aleksei Petuhhovi, Jevgenia Šapovalovat, Maksim Võlegžaninit, Aleksandr Legkovi ja Jevgeni Belovi. Loomulikult on venelased otsuses pettunud, kuid Petuhhov ei kavatse asja niisama jätta.
2013. aasta maailmameister ja 2010. aasta Vancouveri olümpiamängude pronks teatas, et kavatseb kolmapäevasele FISi antidopingu teemalisele seminarile kohale minna ning nõuda juhtunu kohta selgitust FISi presidendilt Gian-Franco Kasperilt endalt.
Nimetatud sportlastele määrati ajutine võistluskeeld seoses dopingurikkumistega 2014. aasta Sotši olümpiamängudel.
Petuhhovi sõnul on ta teinud kõik endast oleneva, et oma puhtust tõestada ja seetõttu on ta ka Lahtis kohal, kuna ta lootis lõpuks ikkagi starti pääseda.
«Langetatud otsuse järel oli esimene soov lahkuda, kuid seejärel mõistsin, et niimoodi ei saa. Kavatsen minna kohale FISi kolmapäevasele antidopinguseminarile ja kohtuda Kasperiga silmast-silma. Kavatsen talle öelda kõike, mida vaja,» teatas Petuhhov sotsiaalmeedias.
Друзья трудно говорить, но говорить нужно! Эта боль она моя, ваша, наших сердец. Боль от того, что нет правды. Хочется чтоб тебя услышали, твой крик души, за что... Это не преувеличение эмоций-это настоящая реалия моего вечера, уже и ночи, нужно спать, но как уснуть... Знаете почему нас не допустили, да потому что весь акцент прессы был бы на нас и баталии спортивных состязаний отошли бы на второй план. Нас бояться, потому что правда будет сказана на весь мир. В последние две недели я сделал все возможное, чтоб мой организм и голова могли бороться, я чувствовал это и ждал возможности борьбы. Ходишь по гостинице и чувствуешь себя чужим, нужна аккредитация чтоб покушать, а её нет, нужен номер чтоб потренироваться, но нельзя. Первое чувство-уехать, но потом ты понимаешь НЕТ, я буду смотреть им в глаза, завтра поеду на митинг( аnti-doping meeting with FIS President Kasper) скажу что смогу сказать. Доброй всем ночи, и доброго утра. Friends it is difficult to speak, but it is necessary to speak! This pain she my, your, our hearts. Pain that there is no truth. There is a wish that you were heard, your cry from the heart for what... Not exaggeration of emotions are the real reality of my evening, already and nights, it is necessary to sleep, but how to fall asleep... You know why we were allowed and because all accent of the press would be on us and fights of sports meets would be on the second plan. To be afraid of us because the truth will be told for the whole world. In the last two weeks I have done everything possible that my organism and the head could fight, I felt it and waited for a possibility of fight. You go on hotel and you feel that you the stranger, are necessary accreditation to eat-she is not, number to be trained-but it is impossible. The first feeling - to leave, but then you understand is NOT , I will look it in the face, tomorrow I will go to a meeting (anti-doping meeting with FIS President Kasper) I will tell that I will be able to tell. Good all nights, and good morning.