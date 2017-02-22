Vihane Venemaa suusaäss kavatseb FISi presidendi Lahti MMil paika panna

Друзья трудно говорить, но говорить нужно! Эта боль она моя, ваша, наших сердец. Боль от того, что нет правды. Хочется чтоб тебя услышали, твой крик души, за что... Это не преувеличение эмоций-это настоящая реалия моего вечера, уже и ночи, нужно спать, но как уснуть... Знаете почему нас не допустили, да потому что весь акцент прессы был бы на нас и баталии спортивных состязаний отошли бы на второй план. Нас бояться, потому что правда будет сказана на весь мир. В последние две недели я сделал все возможное, чтоб мой организм и голова могли бороться, я чувствовал это и ждал возможности борьбы. Ходишь по гостинице и чувствуешь себя чужим, нужна аккредитация чтоб покушать, а её нет, нужен номер чтоб потренироваться, но нельзя. Первое чувство-уехать, но потом ты понимаешь НЕТ, я буду смотреть им в глаза, завтра поеду на митинг( аnti-doping meeting with FIS President Kasper) скажу что смогу сказать. Доброй всем ночи, и доброго утра. Friends it is difficult to speak, but it is necessary to speak! This pain she my, your, our hearts. Pain that there is no truth. There is a wish that you were heard, your cry from the heart for what... Not exaggeration of emotions are the real reality of my evening, already and nights, it is necessary to sleep, but how to fall asleep... You know why we were allowed and because all accent of the press would be on us and fights of sports meets would be on the second plan. To be afraid of us because the truth will be told for the whole world. In the last two weeks I have done everything possible that my organism and the head could fight, I felt it and waited for a possibility of fight. You go on hotel and you feel that you the stranger, are necessary accreditation to eat-she is not, number to be trained-but it is impossible. The first feeling - to leave, but then you understand is NOT , I will look it in the face, tomorrow I will go to a meeting (anti-doping meeting with FIS President Kasper) I will tell that I will be able to tell. Good all nights, and good morning.

