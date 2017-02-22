Foto: Hamilton avaldas enam kui 8000 fänni ärevaks ajanud uudise

Kolmekordne vormel-1 maailmameister Lewis Hamilton andis hiljuti oma fännidele võimaluse disainida talle järgmiseks hooajaks võistluskiiver. Täna avaldas 32-aastane britt enam kui 8000 laekunud töö seast võitja.
Peale selle, et Hamilton kannab järgmisel hooajal just võitja disainitud kiivrit, saab disaini autor endale auhinnaks ka Hamiltoni võistluskiivri koopia koos autogrammiga. Sealjuures tuleb Hamiltonil sama disainiga kiivrit kanda terve hooaja vältel, sest vormel-1 regulatsioonid ei luba disaini hooaja jooksul enam muuta. Erandiks on sõitja poolt välja valitud üks etapp, kus võib eridisainiga kiivrit kanda.
Here it is. The winning helmet design, a creation by Raí Caldato - @caldatodesign from Brazil. Raí evolves my layout by adding new stripe elements on the sides. As a tribute to my hero, Ayrton Senna the helmet features the colours of Brazil - green, yellow and blue. These are accompanied with the 3 stars that represent my Championship wins. There's yellow throughout that reminds me of my helmets in the past. The candy apple red balances with the yellow very well. Raí, I look forward to meeting you in person to present you with your prize! Thank you all for entering this competition, I'm taken back by your creativity. #LH44Design #TeamLH #Blessed @mercedesamgf1 @bellhelmetseurope #bellhelmetseurope T&C’s: http://lewis.social/TCs