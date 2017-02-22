Foto: Hamilton avaldas enam kui 8000 fänni ärevaks ajanud uudise

Here it is. The winning helmet design, a creation by Raí Caldato - @caldatodesign from Brazil. Raí evolves my layout by adding new stripe elements on the sides. As a tribute to my hero, Ayrton Senna the helmet features the colours of Brazil - green, yellow and blue. These are accompanied with the 3 stars that represent my Championship wins. There's yellow throughout that reminds me of my helmets in the past. The candy apple red balances with the yellow very well. Raí, I look forward to meeting you in person to present you with your prize! Thank you all for entering this competition, I'm taken back by your creativity. #LH44Design #TeamLH #Blessed @mercedesamgf1 @bellhelmetseurope #bellhelmetseurope​​​ T&C’s: http://lewis.social/TCs

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:58am PST