Piltuudis: Williamsi meeskond näitas uue hooaja vormelit

Williams esitles täna uut FW40 autot, mille rooli istuvad sel hooajal Felipe Massa ning Lance Stroll.

Peaaegu kõik F1 meeskonnad on nüüd oma uue hooaja masinatega lagedale tulnud, vaid Red Bull, Toro Rosso ning Haas ei ole veel avalikult oma uusi autosid näidanud.

Introducing the Williams Mercedes FW40. Celebrating 40 years of Williams. #WeAreRacing #Williams40 @MassaFelipe19 @lance_stroll pic.twitter.com/rIOUqUzOSk

The FW40 - a new era of Formula One.#FW40 #Williams40 #WeAreRacing https://t.co/EXMi6FmZVq pic.twitter.com/M556VVsXDi