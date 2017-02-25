Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Piltuudis: Williamsi meeskond näitas uue hooaja vormelit

25. veebruar 2017 11:35
Felipe Massa istub esimesena uue Williamsi rooli. | FOTO: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Scanpix

Vormel-1 sarjas sõitev Williamsi meeskond avalikustas täna oma uue hooaja masina.

Williams esitles täna uut FW40 autot, mille rooli istuvad sel hooajal Felipe Massa ning Lance Stroll.

Peaaegu kõik F1 meeskonnad on nüüd oma uue hooaja masinatega lagedale tulnud, vaid Red Bull, Toro Rosso ning Haas ei ole veel avalikult oma uusi autosid näidanud.

