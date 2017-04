Eesti U18 jäähokikoondis alistas MMil karistusvisetega Suurbritannia

U18's camp in Tallinn was a success. Most of these guys will travel to to the U18 WC 2017. The World Championships will be 2.4-8.4.2017 in Gangneung, South-Korea. Till' then, keep on working hard young guns! #hockeyteamestonia #estoniahockeyu18 #nooredlõvid

A post shared by Ice Hockey Team Estonia (@hockeyteamestonia) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:33am PST