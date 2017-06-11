Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
Küpsised aitavad meil teenuseid edastada. Meie teenuseid kasutades nõustute sellega, et kasutame küpsiseid. ROHKEM INFOT >
Vihje| Klienditugi| Telli Postimees| Kuulutused| Reklaam| Uudiskiri| ENG| RUS|
Klienditugi Telli Postimees Reklaam Uudiskiri
Otsi
LOGI SISSE
LOGI VÄLJA
Kõik spordiuudisedSpordireporterWRCF1TennisJalgpallKorvpallVõrkpallKergejõustikJalgratasPurjetamineRatsutamineRahvasportSpordiülekanded
otsi:
Täpsem otsing
UUDISED / ETAPID / ÜLDSEIS

Eesti võidukaid ralliässasid tabas Twitteris õnnitluste laviin

KOMMENTEERI PRINDI ARTIKKEL
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja | FOTO: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP

Ott Tänaku ja Martin Järveoja esimene MM-rallivõit pani kihama ka sotsiaalmeedia, kus talle jagavad kiidusõnu lisaks teistele rallimeestele ka Eesti sportlased ja poliitikud.

Tagasi üles