Poksiringis ulmelisi summasid teeniv Mayweather on sattunud rahalisse kitsikusse

They say "Life Is What You Make It" and to that, I'll agree wholeheartedly! As I sit here acknowledging how blessed I am to be retired a year shy of my 40th birthday, it's nearly impossible to say that I am not living the "American Dream". Without my usual six-pack or muscle tone in sight, I can sit back and get the last laugh, knowing that I put in the "Hard Work & Dedication" to be 49-0. I'm blessed to wake up every morning, certain that my bank accounts are growing. Making 7 figures monthly without moving a finger, just further proves that I've made brilliant investments and decisions that allow me to walk away from the ring, comfortably. I'm proud to be a King. Video credit: @greg_larosa_tmt www.themoneyteam.com

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Mar 20, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT