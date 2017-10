Kaidi Kivioja võitis karjääri kolmanda duatlonikulla

Had a bit of TT fun today. 8km run, 33km bike and 4km run. 7 minutes faster than 3 years ago but still as hard. Thanks @liisirist for the whoosh-whoosh machine that did the riding for me! #duathlonrace #estonianchampion #soaero

A post shared by Kaidi Kivioja (@lihtsaltkaidi) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:34am PDT