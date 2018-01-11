Fotod: Tänakule (loodetavasti) MM-tiitli toov Toyota ning teised 2018 rallimasinad

Autorallifännide pilgud on täna suunatud Birminghami, kus toimub mess Autosport International. Ott Tänak ja teised MM-sarjas osalevad sõitjad ning meeskonnad on Suurbritannias kohal ning näitavad oma uue aasta võistlusmasinaid.
Toyota
.@TGR_WRC presenta su arma para la nueva temporada del @OfficialWRC: #YarisWRC 2018. https://t.co/KTpiy65npN pic.twitter.com/aHLbCygAcL— Toyota Prensa (@ToyotaPrensa) January 11, 2018
［#WRC］— TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (@TOYOTA_GR) January 11, 2018
2018年シーズンに挑む新型ヤリスWRCを発表✨
去年のヤリスと比べてどこが変わったのかわかりますか⁉️#WRCjp @TGR_WRC pic.twitter.com/g3uep08bhi
Toyota, much of the same more canards pic.twitter.com/ob0Y1RjLfy— wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018
M-Sport
Here it is, first images of our 2018 livery! #WRC #ASI18 #FordPerformance pic.twitter.com/Ya7F2PPoP2— M-Sport (@MSportLtd) January 11, 2018
Slightly better, love the white pic.twitter.com/GmJYOF7GmD— wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018
Hyundai
The wraps are off! Introducing our #HyundaiWRC crews and the #Hyundai i20 Coupe #WRC for the 2018 season. #ASI18 pic.twitter.com/LFWzZGwJpV— Hyundai Motorsport (@HMSGOfficial) January 11, 2018
#WRC 2018 is coming! We have renewed ambitions for the championship with our #Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. Here are the first exclusive pics of our 2018 challenger, which will be part of the @autosport_show on Thursday. #ASI18 #HyundaiWRC pic.twitter.com/sojMSOsOoP— Hyundai Motorsport (@HMSGOfficial) January 10, 2018
Here they are! @MSportLtd @CitroenRacing @TGR_WRC @HMSGOfficial @Autosport_Show @OfficialWRC #WRC #WRCjp #ASI2018 pic.twitter.com/iVzVdYp1Ys— RallyingUK (@RallyingUK) January 11, 2018
Citroen
Y este es el Citroën C3 #WRC 2018 pic.twitter.com/GYanqpKdGP— Pipo López (@AS_PipoLopez) January 11, 2018
The full set of 18’ @OfficialWRC cars pic.twitter.com/x8FxN7otb0— wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018
The 2018 #WRC cars pic.twitter.com/mmPaJXA4JB— WRC (@OfficialWRC) January 11, 2018
The first look of the 2018 WRC cars #DayinsureIt #WRC pic.twitter.com/lS8Fzgow7S— Dayinsure (@Dayinsure) January 11, 2018
Lisaks WRC-sarjas toimuvale on mõningaid uudiseid ka alamsarjas WRC2. Volkswagen Polo R5 jõuab ralliradadele hooaja teises pooles.
Let’s kick things off with the Polo R5 pic.twitter.com/ai6GJcFBjh— wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018
And from the rear pic.twitter.com/7LnpMo517t— wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018
Malaisiast pärit uus Proton Iriz R5, mida on testinud ka Marcus Grönholm. Taamal on näha Hyundai i20 R5, millega lööb WRC2-sarjas kaasa Jari Huttunen.
And the new Proton R5 pic.twitter.com/RQvGXXsrs4— wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018