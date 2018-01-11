Sinu brauser on natuke ajast maha jäänud. Et kõik töötaks, nagu vaja, palun uuenda enda brauserit.
UUDISED / ETAPID / ÜLDSEIS

Fotod: Tänakule (loodetavasti) MM-tiitli toov Toyota ning teised 2018 rallimasinad

Toyota Yaris WRC | FOTO: Toyota

Autorallifännide pilgud on täna suunatud Birminghami, kus toimub mess Autosport International. Ott Tänak ja teised MM-sarjas osalevad sõitjad ning meeskonnad on Suurbritannias kohal ning näitavad oma uue aasta võistlusmasinaid.

Toyota

M-Sport

Hyundai

Citroen

Lisaks WRC-sarjas toimuvale on mõningaid uudiseid ka alamsarjas WRC2. Volkswagen Polo R5 jõuab ralliradadele hooaja teises pooles.

Malaisiast pärit uus Proton Iriz R5, mida on testinud ka Marcus Grönholm. Taamal on näha Hyundai i20 R5, millega lööb WRC2-sarjas kaasa Jari Huttunen.

