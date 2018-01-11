Fotod: Tänakule (loodetavasti) MM-tiitli toov Toyota ning teised 2018 rallimasinad

Toyota

Toyota, much of the same more canards pic.twitter.com/ob0Y1RjLfy — wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018

M-Sport

Slightly better, love the white pic.twitter.com/GmJYOF7GmD — wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018

Hyundai

#WRC 2018 is coming! We have renewed ambitions for the championship with our #Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC. Here are the first exclusive pics of our 2018 challenger, which will be part of the @autosport_show on Thursday. #ASI18 #HyundaiWRC pic.twitter.com/sojMSOsOoP — Hyundai Motorsport (@HMSGOfficial) January 10, 2018

Citroen

Y este es el Citroën C3 #WRC 2018 pic.twitter.com/GYanqpKdGP — Pipo López (@AS_PipoLopez) January 11, 2018

Lisaks WRC-sarjas toimuvale on mõningaid uudiseid ka alamsarjas WRC2. Volkswagen Polo R5 jõuab ralliradadele hooaja teises pooles.

Let’s kick things off with the Polo R5 pic.twitter.com/ai6GJcFBjh — wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018

And from the rear pic.twitter.com/7LnpMo517t — wetheterrors (@wetheterrors) January 11, 2018

Malaisiast pärit uus Proton Iriz R5, mida on testinud ka Marcus Grönholm. Taamal on näha Hyundai i20 R5, millega lööb WRC2-sarjas kaasa Jari Huttunen.