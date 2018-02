Vahvad fotod: Serena Williams pani end proovile mudasel alal, pisitütar käib aga juba ema jälgedes

U must Slide for more pics!!! Competed in a Spartan race this weekend with SOME of my @kryptonian teammates. This first video was a 5 and a half foot jump half way through I knew there was no chance to get my legs over so I remembered my gymnastics classes from my youth! The rings lol look I tried! Hahahah

