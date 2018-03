Postimehe video: Toyota nädalavahetuse probleemidel polnud otsa ega äärt

Really difficult day for me. Morning was quite disappointing and then I made a fairly stupid mistake this afternoon. On a 90-degree left-hander, I missed the line on entry and just slid wide and off the road. The car was not very badly damaged but we couldn’t get it back on the road. That’s it. Restart tomorrow. #rallymexico #toyota #yariswrc #wrc

