Kas Manchester Unitedi ründaja kritiseeris meeskonnakaaslasi või mitte?

Never will i criticise my teammates! Hiding your face when you’re upset in the dressing room is normal... The result is terrible but we’re @manchesterunited we will bounce back for sure with your support! Another big game coming up time to prepare for that one! 200 Goals now in my young career but it’s time to add trophies in my career... time to work even harder ✊🏿🔴

A post shared by Romelu Lukaku (@rlukaku9) on Mar 13, 2018 at 9:28pm PDT