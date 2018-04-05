neljapäev, 5. aprill 2018
«Selline olukord oli täielik nali.» Anonüümne tipprallisõitja MM-sarja punktikatsedraamast
Postimees
Statistikapomm: kes on Lionel Messi järel Meistrite liigas Barcelona suurim väravakütt?

Lionel Messi

FOTO: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP

Kolmapäevastes Meistrite liiga veerandfinaalmängudes alistas Liverpool 3:0 Manchester City ning Barcelona oli 4:1 parem Romast. Postimees noppis statistikagentuuride abiga mänguõhtust välja huvitavad numbrid ning toob need nüüd lugejateni.

  • 0 pealelööki tegi City Liverpooli väravaraamidesse. See oli esimene kord sel hooajal, kuid midagi sellist nendega juhtus.
  • 7 korda on City peatreener Pep Guardiola kaotanud Jürgen Kloppi juhendatavale meeskonnale. Nii palju kaotusi pole tal ühegi teise treeneri vastu.
  • 5 omaväravat on löödud sel hooajal Meistrite liigas Barcelona kasuks, Roma lõi Meistrite liiga veerandfinaali avamängus kaks omaväravat. Barcelona eest on rohkem väravaid löönud vaid Lionel Messi (6).
  • 6 täpset söötu andis avapoolajal City ründaja Gabriel Jesus. 3 neist olid keskringis lahtilöögist.
  • 16 väravat on löönud Sadio Mane sel hooajal kõikide võistlussarjade peale. Tegu on tema parima hooajaga pärast 2014. aastal Inglismaa kõrgliigasse siirdumist.
  • 49 väravas (42 mängust) on oma osa mängida olnud Mohamed Salahil. Ta on tänavu löönud 38 väravat ning andnud 11 väravasöötu.
  • 2 väravat on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain löönud 2018. aastal. Mõlemad Anfieldil ja mõlemad Manchester City vastu.
  • 31. löögiga sai Luis Suarez sel hooajal lõpuks Meistrite liigas värava kirja.
  • 31 väravat on Liverpool löönud sel hooajal Meistrite liigas. Tegu on nende resultatiivseima hooajaga, 2007-08 hooajal löödi 29 väravat.
  • 15 mängus pole mitte keegi suutnud eurosarjades Liverpooli koduväljakul võita (9 võitu, 5 viiki). Viimati tundis Liverpool eurosarjas koduväljakul kaotuskibedust 2014. aastal (0:3 Madridi Realile).

