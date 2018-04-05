Statistikapomm: kes on Lionel Messi järel Meistrite liigas Barcelona suurim väravakütt?

Kolmapäevastes Meistrite liiga veerandfinaalmängudes alistas Liverpool 3:0 Manchester City ning Barcelona oli 4:1 parem Romast. Postimees noppis statistikagentuuride abiga mänguõhtust välja huvitavad numbrid ning toob need nüüd lugejateni.
- 0 pealelööki tegi City Liverpooli väravaraamidesse. See oli esimene kord sel hooajal, kuid midagi sellist nendega juhtus.
0 - Manchester City failed to direct a single shot on target in a game for the first time since 26th October 2016 (v Man Utd in the League Cup). Blunt.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2018
- 7 korda on City peatreener Pep Guardiola kaotanud Jürgen Kloppi juhendatavale meeskonnale. Nii palju kaotusi pole tal ühegi teise treeneri vastu.
Pep Guardiola has lost more games to Jürgen Klopp (7) than any other manager in his career.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2018
Klopptonite. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/c6ri7YYYaj
- 5 omaväravat on löödud sel hooajal Meistrite liigas Barcelona kasuks, Roma lõi Meistrite liiga veerandfinaali avamängus kaks omaväravat. Barcelona eest on rohkem väravaid löönud vaid Lionel Messi (6).
Barcelona have benefitted from five own goals in the Champions League this season; only Lionel Messi (6) has scored more for them this season.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2018
Roma providing two. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TO7nirtbsT
- 6 täpset söötu andis avapoolajal City ründaja Gabriel Jesus. 3 neist olid keskringis lahtilöögist.
Gabriel Jesus completed six passes in the first half vs. Liverpool.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2018
3 of them were from kick-off. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/qclcgnkpjQ
- 16 väravat on löönud Sadio Mane sel hooajal kõikide võistlussarjade peale. Tegu on tema parima hooajaga pärast 2014. aastal Inglismaa kõrgliigasse siirdumist.
Sadio Mané has now scored 16 goals across all competitions this season; his best-ever tally since moving to the Premier League in 2014/15.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2018
Red hot. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pICB2uLNDx
- 49 väravas (42 mängust) on oma osa mängida olnud Mohamed Salahil. Ta on tänavu löönud 38 väravat ning andnud 11 väravasöötu.
Mohamed Salah has now been directly involved in 49 goals across all competitions this season:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2018
38 goals ⚽️
11 assists 🅰️
At least 10 more than any other Premier League player. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rQxu4hdJk9
- 2 väravat on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain löönud 2018. aastal. Mõlemad Anfieldil ja mõlemad Manchester City vastu.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has scored two goals in 2018:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2018
☑️ Both at Anfield
☑️ Both against Man City
What an absolute rocket. pic.twitter.com/1a8ZP9ghnQ
- 31. löögiga sai Luis Suarez sel hooajal lõpuks Meistrite liigas värava kirja.
30 - After failing to score with his first 30 shots in the Champions League this season, Luis Suarez finally scored with his 31st shot. Ended.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2018
- 31 väravat on Liverpool löönud sel hooajal Meistrite liigas. Tegu on nende resultatiivseima hooajaga, 2007-08 hooajal löödi 29 väravat.
- 15 mängus pole mitte keegi suutnud eurosarjades Liverpooli koduväljakul võita (9 võitu, 5 viiki). Viimati tundis Liverpool eurosarjas koduväljakul kaotuskibedust 2014. aastal (0:3 Madridi Realile).