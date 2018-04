Tänaku mured avakatsetel: märjaks saanud pidurid ja isepäine tagaosa

⏱ SS1:

💭 "There is some water at that start which shot my brakes, it took me a time to get them back up to temperature."



1️⃣ Ogier 31:53.8

2️⃣ Loeb +9.7

3️⃣ TÄNAK +18.1

4️⃣ Meeke +19.1

5️⃣ Neuville +21.2

6️⃣ Evans +30.5#TourdeCorse #WRC #TGR_WRC #GoOtt pic.twitter.com/a7XYopQd9Y