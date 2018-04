Galerii: Miller-Uibo sai Boltilt kuldmedali kaela

Thank you God!!!! Had an amazing race with some amazing women tonight! Congrats to you all ♥️ Commonwealth Games Champion added to the list 🤗🏃🏾‍♂️♥️ Thank you to everyone that supported. I truly felt the love ☺️ #TeamBahamas #ThoseShoesAreAmazing 😉

