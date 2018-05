Statistikapomm: kuninglik Madridi Real õigustas enda staatust

Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the Champions League by Spanish opposition in each of the last five seasons:



2013/14: vs. Real Madrid 🇪🇸

2014/15: vs. Barcelona 🇪🇸

2015/16: vs. Atlético Madrid 🇪🇸

2016/17: vs. Real Madrid 🇪🇸

2017/18: vs. Real Madrid 🇪🇸