Vana arm ei roosteta: Tänak päästis Ogier' saatuslikust prohmakast, mis maksnuks rallivõidu

The timecard 😲 Ogier / Ingrassia forgot to pick up the timecard after SS19 - which is required to check in the final Stage SS20!



Gap between Ogier and Neuville now only 0.8 seconds - watch ALL LIVE on https://t.co/twccZ0hRvh #WRClive #jumpinginthedust pic.twitter.com/paqe85tHp8