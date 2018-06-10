Vana arm ei roosteta: Tänak päästis Ogier' saatuslikust prohmakast, mis maksnuks rallivõidu

Sardiinia MM-ralli eelviimasel katsel tegi liidri Sebastien Ogier' kaardilugeja Julien Ingrassia uskumatu vea, mis võinuks maksta prantslastele kogu ralli. Nimelt unustas Ingrassia 19. katse finišisse maha ajakaardi, ilma milleta ei pääse ükski rallipaar järgmisele katsele.
Hädas tulid Ogier'le aga appi mullused meeskonnakaaslased Ott Tänak ja Martin Järveoja, kes võtsid kaardi katse lõpust kaasa ja viisid selle prantslasele. Mehetegu!
The timecard 😲 Ogier / Ingrassia forgot to pick up the timecard after SS19 - which is required to check in the final Stage SS20!— WRC (@OfficialWRC) June 10, 2018
Gap between Ogier and Neuville now only 0.8 seconds - watch ALL LIVE on https://t.co/twccZ0hRvh #WRClive #jumpinginthedust pic.twitter.com/paqe85tHp8
https://t.co/fD9Uk52vV4 Livetext update:— WRC (@OfficialWRC) June 10, 2018
SUN 11:55 - SS19: OGIER "Time card update: We're hearing Tänak picked up Ogier's time card and has passed it on to the Frenchman. More on that as we get it." @AnonimoWatches #jumpinginthedust #WRClive #WRC
Detalles que hacen más grande este deporte. Ahora, ocho décimas y un sólo tramo por delante: @SebOgier o @thierryneuville. Sólo puede ganar uno. #WRC pic.twitter.com/Am3jLKyeR1— Rubén Otero (@RubenOteroDo) June 10, 2018