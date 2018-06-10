P, 10.06.2018
«Toyota meeskonna jaoks annab Rally Estonial osalemine võimaluse koguda infot võistlusolukorras.» Ott Tänak
  • Vana arm ei roosteta: Tänak päästis Ogier' saatuslikust prohmakast, mis maksnuks rallivõidu

Vana arm ei roosteta: Tänak päästis Ogier' saatuslikust prohmakast, mis maksnuks rallivõidu

Sebastien Ogier ja Ott Tänak.

FOTO: Andre Lavadinho/imago/PanoramiC/Scanpix

Sardiinia MM-ralli eelviimasel katsel tegi liidri Sebastien Ogier' kaardilugeja Julien Ingrassia uskumatu vea, mis võinuks maksta prantslastele kogu ralli. Nimelt unustas Ingrassia 19. katse finišisse maha ajakaardi, ilma milleta ei pääse ükski rallipaar järgmisele katsele.

Hädas tulid Ogier'le aga appi mullused meeskonnakaaslased Ott Tänak ja Martin Järveoja, kes võtsid kaardi katse lõpust kaasa ja viisid selle prantslasele. Mehetegu!

