N, 19.07.2018
«Toyota meeskonna jaoks annab Rally Estonial osalemine võimaluse koguda infot võistlusolukorras.» Ott Tänak
Hamilton sõlmis Mercedesega uue megalepingu

saada meiliga prindi artikkel saada vihje loe ja lisa kommentaare

Lewis Hamilton

FOTO: XPB / XPB Images/Press Association Images

Neljakordne vormel 1 maailmameister Lewis Hamilton pikendas lepingut Mercedese meeskonnaga.

33-aastase Hamiltoni senine leping lõppenuks käimasoleva hooaja järel, kuid uue lepingu kohaselt sõidab ta Mercedeses kuni 2020. aasta lõpuni.

Karjääri jooksul 65 etappi võitnud Hamilton hakkab aastas teenima vähemalt 33 miljonit eurot, kuid boonustega võib tema sissetulek tõusta kuni 45 miljoni euroni.  

Hamiltoni sõnul tegi ta otsuse Mercedeses jätkata juba eelmisel talvel, kuid nüüd saadi paika ka lepingu pisidetailid.

