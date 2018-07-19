Hamilton sõlmis Mercedesega uue megalepingu

Neljakordne vormel 1 maailmameister Lewis Hamilton pikendas lepingut Mercedese meeskonnaga.
33-aastase Hamiltoni senine leping lõppenuks käimasoleva hooaja järel, kuid uue lepingu kohaselt sõidab ta Mercedeses kuni 2020. aasta lõpuni.
Karjääri jooksul 65 etappi võitnud Hamilton hakkab aastas teenima vähemalt 33 miljonit eurot, kuid boonustega võib tema sissetulek tõusta kuni 45 miljoni euroni.
Hamiltoni sõnul tegi ta otsuse Mercedeses jätkata juba eelmisel talvel, kuid nüüd saadi paika ka lepingu pisidetailid.
I have been in the Mercedes Family since 1998. I am forever grateful for their continued support, unwavering love and protection over these years. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and even more excited of what we will achieve together moving forward. There is no better place for me than right where I am. A big thank you to the team for their patience and to Toto for trusting in me. We win and we lose together always. Here’s to the future👊🏾 @mercedesamgf1 #grateful #letsgo #hardwork #persistance #nevergiveup #announcelewis #contractsigned