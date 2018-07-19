Hamilton sõlmis Mercedesega uue megalepingu

I have been in the Mercedes Family since 1998. I am forever grateful for their continued support, unwavering love and protection over these years. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and even more excited of what we will achieve together moving forward. There is no better place for me than right where I am. A big thank you to the team for their patience and to Toto for trusting in me. We win and we lose together always. Here’s to the future👊🏾 @mercedesamgf1 #grateful #letsgo #hardwork #persistance #nevergiveup #announcelewis #contractsigned

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton) on Jul 19, 2018 at 3:12am PDT