Foto ja video: Citroeni sõitja pidi laupäeval juba esimesel kilomeetril katkestama

Updates: Around 1.7Km into SS12 @RallyFinland, @khalidbinfaisal went a bit too fast into a left-hander and ran deep into the corner and the car spun around. Both Al Qassimi and @CPattersonrally are OK 👍

It's a retirement for the day.#AbuDhabiRacing #WRC #WRClive pic.twitter.com/IHkjSWNlTc