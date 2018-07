Fotod ja video: Lappi avarii tegi Tänakule karuteene

SS20 Laukaa 1 (11.74 km): @EsapekkaLappi has gone off the road on the first stage of the day. Both he and Janne are OK, but their rally is sadly over.@OttTanak and @JariMattiWRC have both safely completed the stage. #YarisWRC #RallyFinland #WRC pic.twitter.com/mIwcjlkdv7