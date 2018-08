Video: UEFA superkarikafinaal kahe Hispaania klubi osalusel tõotab väravafestivali

😵 #OnThisDay 3 years ago, THIS happened in the #SuperCup... Which was the best goal? 🤔



Don't miss the 2018 #SuperCup...

⚽️ @realmadrid 🆚 @Atleti

📍 Tallinn, Estonia 🇪🇪

⏰ 21:00CET pic.twitter.com/YmlHf0rUkl