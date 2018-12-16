P, 16.12.2018
  • Tragöödia Saksamaal: meeskonna kapteni isa suri tribüünil pärast lõpuvilet

Tragöödia Saksamaal: meeskonna kapteni isa suri tribüünil pärast lõpuvilet

Christian Gentner.

FOTO: Hansjürgen Britsch / imago/Pressefoto Baumann / Scanpix

Stuttgardi jalgpallimeeskond on leinas: laupäeva õhtul võideti küll 2:1 koduväljakul Berliini Herthat, kuid pärast lõpuvilet saabus kurb uudis tribüünidelt.

Meeskonna kapteni Christian Gentneri isa Herbertit, kes mängul viibis, tabas vahetult pärast lõpuvilet äkksurm. Juhtunu põhjused pole veel teada. 33-aastane Christian mängis 90 minutit ja tegi Mario Gomezi võiduväravale eeltöö.

