Tragöödia Saksamaal: meeskonna kapteni isa suri tribüünil pärast lõpuvilet

Stuttgardi jalgpallimeeskond on leinas: laupäeva õhtul võideti küll 2:1 koduväljakul Berliini Herthat, kuid pärast lõpuvilet saabus kurb uudis tribüünidelt.
Meeskonna kapteni Christian Gentneri isa Herbertit, kes mängul viibis, tabas vahetult pärast lõpuvilet äkksurm. Juhtunu põhjused pole veel teada. 33-aastane Christian mängis 90 minutit ja tegi Mario Gomezi võiduväravale eeltöö.
Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today's sad news.— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) December 15, 2018
Our thoughts and condolences go out to Christian Gentner and his family for the loss of his father.— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 15, 2018
Stay strong, Christian 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AP6GrTFeNx
#effzeh would like to pass on heartfelt thoughts to Christian #Gentner and his family after yesterday's terrible news. #footballfamily— 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) December 16, 2018
Our thought are with former VfL player and current Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner, whose father passed away unexpectedly today at the VfB stadium following their game v Berlin. Our deepest condolences & best wishes are with Christian & his family during this difficult time.— VfL Wolfsburg EN (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) December 15, 2018
Sehr, sehr traurig. Mein herzliches Beileid, Christian Gentner! Viel Kraft 🙏🏽😔— Jerome Boateng (@JB17Official) December 15, 2018