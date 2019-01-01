Eesti spordikuulsuste uusaastasoovid: toetage üksteist ja olge koos lähedastega

Uut aastat tervitavad teiste seas ka Eesti sporditähed. Kes kuidas lõppenud 2018. aastal tagasi vaatab ja kes mida 2019. aastalt ootab?
Thank you all who have made 2018 so incredible 🌠 Ended my year with two gold medals at Estonian Championships 🍾Time to celebrate and welcome new year with new opportunities 🌟Wishing you all a Happy-Happy New Year 🎇 #newyear #possibilities #reachyourgoals #dreambig #thankyou #happylife #happiness
2018 made me a lot stronger and smarter by letting me graduate college and allowing me to get personal bests at my 2nd Olympics. Huge thank you to everyone who has been so wonderful this year! 🤗 Now looking forward to 2019! #minaviitsin #timetoplay #catgrad2018 #2019 #2018 #lookingback #neverexpectedthis
Went for one last short hike with official @proteamastana free time kit. Was an enjoyable walk that went past very quickly, like went fast my 8️⃣ years working with great athletes and superbly dedicated professional staff of team Astana. Thank you for creating great memories. Kazakh people have a cycling team to be proud of! 🆕 chapter starts from tomorrow. Lets go @rideargyle