T, 1.01.2019
Oli õhtuid, kus enne koduuksest sisse minekut autos viis minutit nutsin ja emotsioonid endast välja lubasin. Laskesuusataja Meril Beilmann toimetulekust kahe järjest tulnud raske vigastusega.
  • Sport
  • Eesti spordikuulsuste uusaastasoovid: toetage üksteist ja olge koos lähedastega

Eesti spordikuulsuste uusaastasoovid: toetage üksteist ja olge koos lähedastega

jaga E-post prindi artikkel saada vihje Loe ja lisa kommentaare

Julia Beljajeva.

FOTO: Julia Beljajeva / Instagram

Kuula artiklit

Uut aastat tervitavad teiste seas ka Eesti sporditähed. Kes kuidas lõppenud 2018. aastal tagasi vaatab ja kes mida 2019. aastalt ootab?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HAPPY NEW 2019 YEAR MY DEARS 🤩💞🥂🎉LOVE YOU💖 #XenB #CoachNaza

A post shared by Ksenija Balta (@ksenijabalta) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2019 will be amazing 🤘 Happy new year friends ! #9

A post shared by Robert Täht (@robertt9ht) on

Viimased uudised

Praegu oluline

Viimased uudised

Tagasi üles