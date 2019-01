Margus Hunt: jätkaksin karjääri Indianapolis Coltsis

‼️‼️ Dear Fans! Just wanted to follow up on my last post about my time with the Colts. I wanted to express my gratitude to You, the fans, and for the organization. It was not meant as a farewell letter, merely a thank you note. I would love to continue my career in Indy and keep giving you my best on and off the field! This business is unexpected and I didn’t want to wait until free agency to find out what happens next on this journey and wanted to thank y’all for your love and support sooner, rather than later! #colts

A post shared by Margus Hunt (@margus.hunt) on Jan 17, 2019 at 4:14pm PST