Rekordit püüdnud mäesuusakuninganna teatas karjääri lõpetamisest

Kolmekordne naiste mäesuusatamise olümpiamedalist Lindsey Vonn andis sotsiaalmeedias teada sportlaskarjääri lõpetamisest, kuna «keha on pidevast parandamisest katki» ning «palub karjuvalt see kohe lõpetada».
34-aastase ameeriklanna suur unistus oli enne suuskade nurka viskamist ületada rootslase Ingemar Stenmarki nimele kuuluv rekord kõige enam (86) MK-etapi esikohtade arvestuses. Vigastustega võitleva Vonni arvele kuulus MK-etapivõite nii enne käimasolevat hooaega kui ka praegu 82.
Seejuures teatas ta seni saladuses hoitud asjaolu, et käis eelmisel kevadel operatsioonil ning on nüüd sunnitud pidurit vajutama. «Pärast mitmeid magamata öid olen otsustanud, et niimoodi jätkata ei saa,» ütles Vonn. «Ma võistlen veel kiirlaskumises maailmameistrivõistlustel ja ülisuurslaalomis järgmisel nädalal Rootsis Åres, mis jäävadki minu karjääri viimasteks startideks,» lisas Vonn.
«Viimasel kahel nädalal olen pidanud kogema terve oma elu kõige keerulisemaid päevi. Ma võitlen tegelikkusega ehk mida mu keha mulle ütleb ja mida minu meel ja süda usuvad, et milleks olen võimeline. Kahetsusväärne on see, et minu meel ja keha ei kuulu samale leheküljele,» selgitas Vonn.
«Ausalt öeldes karjääri lõpetamine ei ärrita mind. Lõpetamine ilma peamise eesmärgita on see, mis jääb mind alati saatma. Siiski, saan olla uhke 82 MK-etapivõidu, 20 MK-tiitli, kolme olümpiamedali ja seitsme MM-medali üle ning öelda, et ükski teine naine ajaloos pole seda saavutanud. See on midagi, mille üle olen IGAVESTI uhke,» sõnas ta.
Kolmest olümpiamedalist ühe teenis Vonn möödunud hooajal Pyeongchangi mängudel, kus ameeriklanna saavutas kiirlaskumises pronksi. Kaheksa aastat tagasi peetud Vancouveri olümpiamängudel sai Vonn kiirlaskumises kulla ja ülisuurslaalomis pronksi. Sotši mängud pidi Vonn põlvetrauma tõttu vahele jätma.
It’s been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing. I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG next week in Åre, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career. I have always pushed the limits of ski racing and it has allowed me to have amazing success but also dramatic crashes. I have never wanted the storyline of my career to be about injuries and because of that I decided not to tell anyone that I underwent surgery this past spring. A large portion of cartilage that had delaminated from my bone was removed. My crash in Lake Louise last year was much more painful than I let on, but I continued to race because I wanted to win a medal in the Olympics for my late grandfather. Again, I rehabbed my way back this summer and I felt better than I had in a long time. Then I crashed in Copper this November and injured my left knee, tearing my LCL plus sustaining 3 fractures. Despite extensive therapy, training and a knee brace, I am not able make the turns necessary to compete the way I know I can. My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it’s time for me to listen. Honestly, retiring isn’t what upsets me. Retiring without reaching my goal is what will stay with me forever. However, I can look back at 82 World Cup wins, 20 World Cup titles, 3 Olympic medals, 7 World Championship medals and say that I have accomplished something that no other woman in HISTORY has ever done, and that is something that I will be proud of FOREVER! I always say, “Never give up!” So to all the the kids out there, to my fans who have sent me messages of encouragement to keep going… I need to tell you that I’m not giving up! I’m just starting a new chapter. Don’t lose faith in your dreams, keep fighting for what you love, and if you always give everything you have you’ll be happy no matter what the outcome. Thank you for the amazing years, for always supporting me, and for making my job so fun. Can’t wait to see some of you in the finish in Åre where I will give it my all one last time. Love always, Lindsey