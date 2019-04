Video. Vaata kuidas Mick Schumacher eile Ferrarit testis

Mick Schumacher returns to the garage after his first laps for Ferrari at the in-season test at the Sakhir circuit in the desert south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on April 2, 2019. - The 20-year-old, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, is making his debut for the team where his father won five of his titles. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP)

FOTO: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP