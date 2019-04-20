L, 20.04.2019
Suri olümpiavõitja, kes pälvis karjääri jooksul üle 1200 võidu

Patrick Sercu (vasakul).

FOTO: imago sportfotodienst / imago images / WEREK

Belgia rattalegend Patrick Sercu suri 74-aastasena. Ta oli eelmise sajandi üks silmapaistvaim trekirattur, kes pälvis karjääri jooksul 1206 võitu, millest 168 tulid maanteel, vahendab Marathon100.com.

1964. aastal peetud Tokyo olümpial võitis Sercu lendstardist kilomeetrisõidus kuldmedali.

Lisaks kolmele maailmameistritiitlile trekisõidus võitis Sercu rohelise särgi 1974. aasta Tour de France'il ja 1976. aasta Giro d'Italial.

Refereeritud artikli täistekst Marathon100.com veebilehel.

