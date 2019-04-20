Suri olümpiavõitja, kes pälvis karjääri jooksul üle 1200 võidu

Belgia rattalegend Patrick Sercu suri 74-aastasena. Ta oli eelmise sajandi üks silmapaistvaim trekirattur, kes pälvis karjääri jooksul 1206 võitu, millest 168 tulid maanteel, vahendab Marathon100.com.
1964. aastal peetud Tokyo olümpial võitis Sercu lendstardist kilomeetrisõidus kuldmedali.
Lisaks kolmele maailmameistritiitlile trekisõidus võitis Sercu rohelise särgi 1974. aasta Tour de France'il ja 1976. aasta Giro d'Italial.
We are saddened to hear that Patrick Sercu passed away today.— Condor Cycles (@condorcycles) April 19, 2019
An incredibly rider, silky smooth on the track and ever the professional.
“Watching Patrick race with Tony Gowland at the Wembley6 is something I will never forget” - Grant Young, Condor Chairman pic.twitter.com/IkGG6vWEnn
R.I.P. Patrick Sercu, an absolute cycling legend.— Team Belgium (@teambelgium) April 19, 2019
Olympic Champion in Tokyo 1964.
Was awarded the Order of Merit of the BOIC for his exceptional contribution to the Olympic Movement in Belgium in 2014. pic.twitter.com/svmQ0DSTxl