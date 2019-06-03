Vaata, millise koosseisuga tuleb Põhja-Iirimaa Tallinna

Eesti järgmine vastane, Põhja-Iirimaa, avalikustas EM-valikmängude eel oma esialgse koosseisu. Michael O’Neilli valikus on 27 mängijat.
Eesti – Põhja-Iirimaa kohtumine toimub A. Le Coq Arenal laupäeval, 8. juunil. Staadion avatakse kell 17.00, mil algavad tegevused festivalialal ja esineb Liis Lemsalu. Mängu avavile kõlab kell 19. Pääsmed on saadaval Piletilevis.
Põhja-Iirimaa koondis:
Väravavahid
- Michael McGovern (12.07.1984) – Norwich City 29/0
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell (29.10.1996) – Leeds United 7/0
- Conor Hazard (05.03.1998) – Celtic 1/0
Kaitsjad
- Aaron Hughes (08.11.1979) – Heart of Midlothian 112/1
- Gareth McAuley (05.12.1979) – Rangers 80/9
- Jonathan Evans (03.01.1988) – Leicester City 78/3
- Craig Cathcart (06.02.1989) – Watford 43/2
- Conor McLaughlin (26.07.1991) – klubita 35/1
- Patrick McNair (27.04.1995) – Middlesbrough 27/0
- Jamal Lewis (25.01.1998) – Norwich City 8/0
- Michael Smith (04.09.1988) – Heart of Midlothian 4/0
- Tom Flanagan (21.10.1991) – Sunderland 1/0
- Daniel Ballard (22.09.1999) – Arsenal 0/0
Poolkaitsjad
- Steven Davis (01.01.1985) – Rangers 109/12
- Corry Evans (30.07.1990) – Blackburn Rovers 52/2
- Shane Ferguson (12.07.1991) – Millwall 39/1
- Stuart Dallas (19.04.1991) – Leeds United 38/3
- George Saville (01.06.1993) – Middlesbrough 13/0
- Jordan Jones (24.10.1994) – Rangers 7/0
- Gavin Whyte (31.01.1996) – Oxford United 4/1
- Jordan Thompson (03.01.1997) – Blackpool 2/0
- Mark Sykes (04.08.1997) – Oxford United 0/0
Ründajad
- Kyle Lafferty (16.09.1987) – Rangers 72/20
- Josh Magennis (15.08.1990) – Bolton Wanderers 42/5
- Conor Washington (18.05.1992) – klubita 18/3
- Liam Boyce (08.04.1991) – Burton Albion 18/1
- Paul Smyth (10.09.1997) – Queens Park Rangers 2/1