Video: vaata kuidas vormeliäss võistlustele kohale saab

Homme toimuvaks vormeli Prantsusmaa GP jaoks on Red Bull Racing valmis teinud väga laheda video.
Videos figureerivad juhi rollis 6-kordne rallisõidu maailmameister Sébastien Ogier ning kaardilugejana Red Bull Racingu vormelitiimis võistlev Pierre Gasly.
Pierre Gasly sai kvalifikatsioonisõitudes 9. koha, seega läheb tal kodusel etapil medalite eest võistlemisel palju õnne vaja. Seda aga just Ogier talle videos soovibki.
#Repost from @sebogier . A pleasure to have @pierregasly in the #C3WRC! I'm glad I could help and take him to the Paul Richard track in time for the #FrenchGP 😜🤜🏻🤛🏻 Now good luck for the weekend and enjoy the race in front of the 🇫🇷 fans! 🙌🏻 #RedBullFamily #TheFrenchConnection @CitroenRacing