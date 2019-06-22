L, 22.06.2019
Video: vaata kuidas vormeliäss võistlustele kohale saab

Pierre Gasly kodusel Prantsusmaa GP-l.

FOTO: Hoch Zwei / ZUMAPRESS.com

Homme toimuvaks vormeli Prantsusmaa GP jaoks on Red Bull Racing valmis teinud väga laheda video.

Videos figureerivad juhi rollis 6-kordne rallisõidu maailmameister Sébastien Ogier ning kaardilugejana Red Bull Racingu vormelitiimis võistlev Pierre Gasly.

Pierre Gasly sai kvalifikatsioonisõitudes 9. koha, seega läheb tal kodusel etapil medalite eest võistlemisel palju õnne vaja. Seda aga just Ogier talle videos soovibki.

