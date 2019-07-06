Vaata: Porsche esitles uut 911 RSR ralliautot

Porsche näitas Goodwoodi kiirusfestivalil uut ja täiustatud ralliautot 911 RSR, millega hakatakse sõitma järgmisel hooajal FIA World Endurance Championshipil GTE Pro klassis.
Motorsport.com andmetel asendab uus auto 2017. aastal esitletud Porsche 911 RSR vanema versiooni ning võidusõidul võib masinat näha 2019/2020 WEC hooaja avamisel Silverstone’is 1. septembril.
Porsche GT motorsporti juht Pascal Zurlindeni sõnul on auto lausa 95% ulatuses uus ja täiustatud.
#New911RSR - This is the brand-new @Porsche #911RSR. The completely newly developed race car for @FIAWEC and @IMSA celebrated its world premiere today at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. #PorscheFoS @fosgoodwood pic.twitter.com/0uTD33TmEF— Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) July 6, 2019