Vaata: Porsche esitles uut 911 RSR võidusõiduautot

Uus Porsche 911 RSR.

FOTO: Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Porsche näitas Goodwoodi kiirusfestivalil uut ja täiustatud võidusõiduautot 911 RSR, millega hakatakse sõitma järgmisel hooajal FIA World Endurance Championshipil GTE Pro klassis.

Motorsport.com andmetel asendab uus auto 2017. aastal esitletud Porsche 911 RSR vanema versiooni ning võidusõidul võib masinat näha 2019/2020 WEC hooaja avamisel Silverstone’is 1. septembril. Porsche GT motorsporti juht Pascal Zurlindeni sõnul on auto lausa 95% ulatuses uus ja täiustatud.

