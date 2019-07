Ulmeline vend: Jüri Vips võitis Silverstone`i võidusõidu!

VIPS-tory! 💪 . @juri_vips clinches his second Race 1 victory in a row after an intense race-long brawl with Jehan Daruvala 👌 . #F3 #Formula3 #BritishGP #RoadToF1 @hitechgp @redbullracing

