Video: vabavõitleja murdis jõhkralt ametivenna käeluu

Kolumbia MMA võitleja Juancamilo Ronderos sai matšis Matthew Ellioti vastu hakkama tõeliselt võika teoga, kui murdis vastase käeluu.
Kolumbialane tunnistas pärast heitlust, et eelmainitud kurja lükke õpetas talle tema treener Dennis Davis.
«See on täpselt selline võte, et kui korra oled seda kasutanud, siis on vastased sinuga järgmine kord ettevaatlikumad,» sõnas Ronderose juhendaja.
«Kui sul peal selline tugev vastane, nagu oli Elliot ja sa ei suuda püsti tulla, siis murra ta käsi. See töötab iga paganama kord.»
#andnew and I knew. @wxcmma flyweight champion... I broke his arm with a sneaky Pete submission! #letmeexplain , I heard a loud snap looked at the ref and my opponent did not tap my coach yelled break it, so I humped hard and heard a louder snap. As I broke his arm he screamed the ref pushed him off , I was not out at any moment he didnt have anything on me. he punched me 3 to 4 times after the fight was waived off which caused my to get upset and go after him, that will never happen again.... he is a tough kid. after the bigass refs tackled me he said I saw him hit you first you are okay.. I apologized to him right after and told him you did hit me after the fight was over. he did not apologize to me. I will post more as the days go by thank you all I love you!! #strapseason sneaky Pete submission, courtesy of #piranhaU (@dennisdavismma @xcmma ) @romanisbellmma