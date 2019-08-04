Video: vabavõitleja murdis jõhkralt ametivenna käeluu

#andnew and I knew. @wxcmma flyweight champion... I broke his arm with a sneaky Pete submission! #letmeexplain , I heard a loud snap looked at the ref and my opponent did not tap my coach yelled break it, so I humped hard and heard a louder snap. As I broke his arm he screamed the ref pushed him off , I was not out at any moment he didnt have anything on me. he punched me 3 to 4 times after the fight was waived off which caused my to get upset and go after him, that will never happen again.... he is a tough kid. after the bigass refs tackled me he said I saw him hit you first you are okay.. I apologized to him right after and told him you did hit me after the fight was over. he did not apologize to me. I will post more as the days go by thank you all I love you!! #strapseason sneaky Pete submission, courtesy of #piranhaU (@dennisdavismma @xcmma ) @romanisbellmma

