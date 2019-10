Piltuudis: peatreener Maradona lasi end ehitada vastasmeeskonna riietusse

Games of Thrones: Diego Maradona received a hero's welcome on his return to former club Newell's Old Boys, despite being the coach of opposition team Gimnasia. Before kick-off, he was presented with a framed painting, a Newell's shirt and a throne, which he of course sat on all game instead of the bench. Relegation-threatened Gimnasia ran out 4-0 winners. . . . #DiegoMaradona #Maradona #Newells #Argentina

