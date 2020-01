Video ⟩ Rumalusega hakkama saanud fänn ajas suures snuukrifinaalis mängijad marru

"Somebody is making an awful noise!"



A fart machine disrupted the final of The Masters. Yes, you read that correctly. A fart machine!



💨😷



🔴 The #DafabetMasters LIVE on Eurosport

📺 Eurosport 2

📱💻🖥 Eurosport Player: https://t.co/0Fa7uXMVB9 pic.twitter.com/wnr32GrQIG