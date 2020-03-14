TWITTERIMÖLL ⟩ «Lappi auto on leekides!» Neuville tegi säutsu koera kohta

Mehhiko rallil toimus läinud ööl dramaatilisi sündmusi: El Chocolate'i kiiruskatsel lahvatas soomlase Esapekka Lappi auto leekidesse, belglane Thierry Neuville aga ajas alla koera. Need sündmused said tublisti tagasisidet sotsiaalmeedias.
Avaldame valiku Twitteri säutsudest:
Was heartbreaking to see Lappi looking absolutely broken looking at his car burning down. So sorry for M-Sport. #WRClive— Egerli Adamson (@kkikitwit) March 13, 2020
Lappi's car in flames!!!!! @OfficialWRC— DoningtonGP93 (@DoningtonSenna) March 13, 2020
#WRCLive #lappi balls out steel WTF. pic.twitter.com/sLiEIyN3PM— Bxndesh (@Hornisse5) March 13, 2020
#WRCLive— Fast Eddie 🏁 (@FastEddieGB) March 13, 2020
Cant believe the marshall's couldnt put the fire out and Lappi had to drive away still on fire. Poor safety #RallyMexico. pic.twitter.com/uyz363CaJe
#wrc #RallyMexico esapekka lappi just after the end of stage 7 ! 😢😱 pic.twitter.com/rKx6xUjS1t— jérôme (@Jthailly) March 13, 2020
That's a great bit of work from Lappi. Wouldn't catch me knowingly driving a car that's about 50% on fire! #WRCLive— Ash🧢🥥 (@StrakkaAsh) March 13, 2020
Lappi's car at the moment.😮😮 pic.twitter.com/HI2S8Qg2Kn— DoningtonGP93 (@DoningtonSenna) March 13, 2020
Did Neuville just hit some kind of an animal? Looked like a dog 😥 poor dog, poor Neuville!#WRClive— Egerli Adamson (@kkikitwit) March 13, 2020
I believe Neuville and Nico were talking about the dog 😥#WRClive— Egerli Adamson (@kkikitwit) March 13, 2020
Last but not least... you have been asking about the dog crossing the road in front of us today and I’m happy that he’s OK! I didn’t hit him and the #WRCLive production confirmed that he was seen running around by the helicopter crew. Thanks @Becsywecsy for the confirmation 🙏🏼 https://t.co/G8FJo5xDjA— Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) March 14, 2020