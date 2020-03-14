L, 14.03.2020
Mehhiko
paf
TWITTERIMÖLL ⟩ «Lappi auto on leekides!» Neuville tegi säutsu koera kohta

Esapekka Lappi põlev auto.

FOTO: Kuvatõmmis

Mehhiko rallil toimus läinud ööl dramaatilisi sündmusi: El Chocolate'i kiiruskatsel lahvatas soomlase Esapekka Lappi auto leekidesse, belglane Thierry Neuville aga ajas alla koera. Need sündmused said tublisti tagasisidet sotsiaalmeedias. 

Avaldame valiku Twitteri säutsudest:

