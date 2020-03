Been a long winter break 😄 happy to be back in the car for the first test but honestly feels weird without the fans.. back in the saddle next week in Suzuka for the last test before first race of the season which at the moment no one knows when is 🤷🏼‍♂️ #crazytimes

