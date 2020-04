VIDEO ⟩ Soome olümpialootus näitas, kui raskelt võib Kelly Sildarule kulda ja karda toonud alal vigastada saada

thank you everybody for the kind messages❣️ I figured it would be easier to let everybody know at once what’s up so here goes: as some of you already know I took a heavy slam on my last jump of the @soldiers_cz big air world cup (as seen in the video). turns out I destroyed my ACL, some cartilage, some bones and damaged my meniscus and some other ligaments. so it’s gonna take some serious time and work until I’m back 🥶 wishing all the homies a good rest of the season, obviously sucks that I can’t be a part of it but that’s the way it goes 😊🤷🏼‍♂️ also huge congratulations to @antoine_adelisse 🥇 @birk_ruud 🥈🏆 @ulriksamnoy 🥉 and everyone else who made the competition what it was 🤯 also stoked to end up 4th with my first two jumps! I’d like to thank everybody who made my season possible as it was, especially @swissfreeski 🇨🇭 & @freeskilandslaget 🇳🇴 for always helping and having my back on the road, I seriously can’t thank you guys enough for everything you’ve done for me. 🙏🏼 one love ❤️ @forre4life

