Video ⟩ Kuulitõuke maailmameistri tavapärane treeningukava näeb ette metsiku metallikoguse liigutamist

320kg/705lbs x 10 today. ⠀ Like many of you, I have been in quarantine for the last 5 weeks. Most of you are away from your training facilities, training partners, and coaches. I feel lucky to be in lockdown with my wife @ashleykovacsusa who is my best friend AND coach! She’s been keeping me well fed, spotting me and loving me. ⠀ We are setting daily and weekly goals based on our current circumstances and there have certainly been limitations to my training. But there are also some positives and I am choosing to focus on those and use this time to build a monstrous base. I hope we all come out of this situation stronger. I know I will, and I’m thankful for that 🙏🏼 . ⠀ *lifting in my new red @velaasa Strakes for the first time. 💪🏼 ⠀ *4 metal 25kg plates and then the bumpers, yes that is a 25kg Texas Bench Bar from @elitefts, 2.5kg collars. ⠀ #THROvacs #stayhome #homegym #olympics #Tokyo2020 #tokyo2021

