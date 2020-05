Vähi tõttu mõlemad rinnad kaotanud sportlane sai olümpia edasilükkamisega uue võimaluse

Okay....So, do you remember when I said I had a huge announcement?!?! Well.... I am so excited to announce that @Walgreens and @Olay have joined my sponsorship team to help me get to my 5th Olympic Games! This partnership supports me on my quest towards my total body health and wellness! Throughout chemo my skin changed and I faced challenges that I have never experienced before. I gave the exclusive on the meaningfulness of this relationship to @dochphillips on @thedoctorstv explaining how I took control of my mental health and why a “melanin-blessed sister” like myself now places high important on UV Skin protection. Make sure to tune into The Doctors today (May 11th) to hear all about it! #ad #FaceWellness @Olay @Walgreens Live links of the segment: Show Page: https://www.thedoctorstv.com/videos/taking-care-of-your-skin-during-hot-summer-days Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDoctors/videos/1262096207294156 YouTube: https://youtu.be/YbGjCy6tSlM

