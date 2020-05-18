Seefeldi MMil hõbeda võitnud murdmaasuusataja lõpetas karjääri

View this post on Instagram

It is time to say goodbye and close one chapter of my life. My cross country ski journey has been fantastic with a lots of nice memories that I will never forget. My child dream came true when I participate at my first Olympics, but after Vancouver a lot changed. My goals and my passion for skiing grew. Looking back I am very proud of what I achieved, with the highlight taking silver medal in Seefeld. That I succeed how to balance elite sport career and motherhood brought even more emotions. This wouldn’t be possible without support of Ola, whole our family, friends and ski federation. Thank you! Results are one thing of sport. More important is that I’ve been lucky to be surrounded with so many great people that have had a big influence on my values of life. A big thank you to all my teammates through the years, coaches, service team, sponsors, media, my club TSK Bled, ski friends and all who somehow helped me on the way to reach my goals. I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life with spending more quality time with Ludvig and Ola.💙