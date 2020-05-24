Olümpiavõitja ja kolmekordne maailmameister lõpetas karjääri

Austria mäesuusataja Anna Veith otsustas oma vigastustest räsitud, ent üliedukale karjäärile 30-aastaselt joone alla tõmmata.
Weith maadles karjääri jooksul korduvalt karmide vigastustega, kuid tal õnnestus nende kiuste ikkagi korduvalt poodiumile tõusta.
Olümpiamängudelt on tal ette näidata üks kuld ja kaks hõbedat, maailmameistrivõistlustelt aga kolm kulda, kaks hõbedat ja üks pronks. MK-sarjas nautis ta võidurõõmu 15 puhul, tõstes nii 2013-14 kui ka 2014-15 hooajal pea kohale ka suure kristallgloobuse.
«Olen valmis elu järgmiseks peatükiks. Minu süda ja mõistus ütlevad mulle, et on aeg midagi uut teha, mistõttu olen otsustanud sportlaskarjäärile joone alla tõmmata. Mäesuusatamine on mu elu ja on toonud mind siia, kus ma praegu olen. Olen siiralt õnnelik ja tänulik, et mul õnnestus enda lapsepõlveunistused ellu viia,» kirjutas austerlanna Instagrami.
I‘m ready for the next chapter. My heart and head are telling me it‘s time to do something new. And so, I have decided to retire from ski racing. Skiing is my whole life. It has made me who I am today and will always be something I’m passionate about. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, to learn and achieve in the past fifteen years. I’ve been able to fulfil my childhood dreams and more. I could never have imagined, that skiing would teach me so much. It’s not just about winning or losing for me. It‘s building and being a team. I truly believe that this is what takes you to the top. I have been lucky to have many people stand by my side, even when success didn’t always come. For those people and partners, I will be forever grateful. Thank you for believing in me. I have made friends for life and will always look back on my experiences with a huge smile. Now, I‘m excited to see what the future holds and look forward to seeing many of you there. Thank you, for your endless support. It has always and continues to mean so much to me. 🌟❤️ Your, Anna