Robin «ropz» Kool jõudis heategevuslikul turniiril finaali

It looked a bit shaky but we did it! We won the series 2-1 vs OG and advance to the Grand Final of #GWBPS where we will face Na'Vi tomorrow 💪 #ReadyWillingAble #mousesports #csgo #esports #PlayFaster #TeamRazer #RockstarEnergy #snipesXmouz

A post shared by mousesports (@mousesports) on May 30, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT