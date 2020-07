FOTOUUDIS ⟩ Rootsis toimunud rallivõistlusel jäi piloot põlevasse autosse

@ac_rx seems to be fine even if he had a scary moment with his Renault catching fire! If you wanna know why the stream stopped working for a moment is because they had to cut it until they know everyone will be OK! #TheCheckeredFlag #TCFOffRoad #Rallycross #WorldRX #AllStarMagicWeekend #RallyXNordic #RXQuarantine

A post shared by TCF Off Road (@tcfoffroad) on Jul 5, 2020 at 3:52am PDT