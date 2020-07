Video ⟩ Kalle Rovanperä ajas isale hirmu nahka

When @KalleRovanpera offered to take his dad for a quick drive in the local Finnish countryside, we're not sure if this is what Harri had in mind! 😂



We love the one-time #WRC winner's reaction to his high-speed ride in the #YarisWRC! 😄#Toyota #ToyotaGAZOORacing pic.twitter.com/MMVLhkrBWd